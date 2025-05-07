Duke basketball books first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium for 2025-26 season

There has been a lot made of the Duke basketball non-conference schedule but there has been one thing that has been missing – a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium – and that has finally changed.

In the midst of a gauntlet that includes neutral site games against Texas (Charlotte), Kansas (New York), Arkansas (Chicago), and Michigan (Washington D.C.) plus road games with Army and Michigan State, options for a major game in Durham are dwindling.

Duke is likely to play its ACC vs. SEC Challenge matchup on the road and there have been unconfirmed rumors that the program is still looking for a home-and-home series, which would begin at Cameron.

However, the Blue Devils will be playing Indiana State next season at home, according to college basketball analyst and scheduling insider Rocco Miller.

Sources: Duke will host Indiana State on Friday, November 14th as part of its 2025-26 non-conference schedule.



Blue Devils started playing basketball in 1906. Sycamores started playing in 1899.



This will be the FIRST ever meeting between the two storied programs.#ACC #MVC — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) May 6, 2025

The date is set for November 14, which will likely be Duke’s final game before heading to Madison Square Garden to battle the Jayhawks in the Champions Classic, and it will be the first ever meeting between the programs.

Duke will play 13 non-conference games this season after the ACC athletic directors approved a new scheduling format that will trim the regular season league game from 20 to 18 beginning this season.

Its date with the Sycamores makes eight non-ACC games on the calendar for Jon Scheyer’s program already.

Indiana State, a proud mid-major program, is coming off a disappointing 14-18 (8-12 MVC) season after being a year removed from an NCAA Tournament snub and losing in the NIT Championship. It’s head coach from that historic season, Josh Schertz, left for the job at Saint Louis last offseason.

Duke is expected to be one of the best teams in the country once again next season with a core group of returning players as well as the addition of 5-star freshman Cameron Boozer.