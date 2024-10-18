Duke basketball assistant coach visits 2026 recruit
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball assistant coach Chris Carrawell took a trip yesterday to scout out 2026 five-star prospect Jordan Smith Jr., Smith informed HS Top Recruits. Louisville assistant coach Brian Kloman was also looking at the five-star yesterday.
Smith also mentioned that Syracuse and Georgetown have been in contact with him the most in addition to Duke and Louisville.
Smith is a 6' 2" 200-pound shooting guard out of St. Paul VI Catholic High School in Virginia, where Carrawell was able to see him in action yesterday. He is the #8 overall prospect and #3 shooting guard in the 247sports 2026 Rankings.
Duke has started a pipeline from Paul VI Catholic having sealed commitments from Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach in the past, who played at Paul VI. Current Duke freshmen Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba also played there.
Smith has taken his lone official visit to Syracuse and has one scheduled at Louisville for the weekend of October 25th.
Per nbadraftroom.com, "Smith Jr. is a powerfully built shooting guard who doesn't have ideal height but has broad shoulders and a very strong frame. He's a high energy and athletic player who can score the ball in bunches."
The Blue Devils' coaching staff is still locked into cementing its 2025 recruiting class, recently garnering its first two pledges in twin sons of Carlos Boozer, #2 overall recruit Cameron Boozer and #21 overall recruit Cayden Boozer.
It's hard to tell where Duke stands in terms of interest with the five-star guard, but Duke is giving as much attention to Smith Jr. as any school in the country, and time will tell if Duke can schedule an official visit with the 2026 product soon.