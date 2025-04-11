Duke basketball among top contenders for elite transfer portal guard

The Duke basketball program might make its first splash in the transfer portal just over a week after its 2024-25 season ended heartbreakingly, as Duke is considered a top contender for Princeton transfer guard Xaivian Lee.

247sports insider Travis Branham said on the 247sports "College Basketball Show" that the top four schools for Lee are Duke, Florida, BYU, and Kentucky.

"The four schools that I've been hearing are Kentucky, Florida, Duke, and BYU," Branham said. "Kentucky, even though they just got Jaland Lowe, could use another scoring option in the backcourt. Florida has a massive void after losing Walter Clayton Jr. Duke has been speculated depending on what happens with who stays and who goes. BYU is in the market for a guard, and Lee is among those at the top of the board right now. This one is another that we should get a good, clear answer on in the next 4-5 days."

Yesterday, it was reported that BYU signed former Baylor guard Rob Wright through the portal, so BYU could be a lesser contender at this point.

The Princeton product just wrapped up his third season in New Jersey, averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals a night on 43.9% shooting from the field and 36.6% from three-point range for a Tigers squad that went 19-11.

Lee has been one of the most electrifying guards in the country across the past two seasons, showcasing his ability to score from anywhere on the floor and dish out passes to give teammates good looks. He was an All-Ivy League First Team selection in 2024 and 2025.

Both this season and last, Lee was viewed as an NBA prospect and a guy who had the potential to be drafted if he decided to declare. He originally said he would test the NBA Draft waters after entering the transfer portal, but it seems like Lee will be playing college basketball next season.

Bleacher Report's latest 2025 NBA mock draft has Lee slotted as the 51st overall pick to the New York Knicks.

It's a similar process Lee is taking now to what he did last season, as the guard tested the NBA Draft waters in 2024 but ultimately withdrew and elected to return to Princeton for his junior season.

This could be a huge addition for a Duke program that will be losing the majority of its backcourt this offseason and potentially the entire starting five.

Sion James is out of eligibility, and Tyrese Proctor is likely headed to the NBA, the Blue Devils' starting guards this past season. Key reserves from last season Caleb Foster and Isaiah Evans both have intriguing decisions to make regarding the NBA Draft, transfer portal, or a return to Durham.

Lee, a 6'4, 180-pound lead guard, would be a great replacement at the point guard position for Jon Scheyer's club next season. A good defender, elite scorer, and solid passer with a long build, Lee fits the mold of the roster Scheyer is trying to create well.