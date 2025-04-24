Duke basketball achieves near impossible feat amid chaos of transfer portal

Roster retention is still one of the most important things in college basketball amid the chaos of the transfer portal and it’s something that Jon Scheyer prioritized for the Duke basketball program entering the offseason after seeing nearly his entire team leave a year ago.

He succeeded in ways that not many can understand being one of just three programs not to lose a scholarship player to the portal this offseason, joining Tennessee and Boston University.

Isaiah Evans, Maliq Brown, Darren Harris, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba all announced their returns to Duke while Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Tyrese Proctor have entered the NBA Draft.

Mason Gillis and Sion James were the only two players to exhaust their eligibility this season while freshman center Khaman Maluach has not revealed his future plans, but all indications are that he will enter the NBA Draft as well.

There are only three CBB teams who haven't lost a single scholarship player to the transfer portal this offseason:



Tennessee

Duke

Boston University — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) April 24, 2025

Last offseason was a whirlwind for Jon Scheyer, only retaining two players (Proctor and Foster) from his roster but knew it would be best for the program.

Seven players entered the transfer portal, including captain Jeremy Roach, as Scheyer prepared to put a much better collection of talent around Flagg and the talented rookie class but now he feels like he has a solid core of players to compliment another impressive recruiting haul.

Top incoming freshman Cameron Boozer will headline the Blue Devils for most of the summer but the strides the Evans, Foster, and Ngongba are able to make in the offseason will determine how much success Duke will have.

While the coaching staff has not added any players from the transfer portal yet, which could change soon with the pursuit of Washington State transfer Cedric Coward, it will be a tough challenge this late in the process to try and find players who provide a similar fit and impact as to the transfers that Jon Scheyer added last spring.

For now, Duke waits and hopes that the retention of its players serves better than making a major splash in the portal for some of the top available prospects.