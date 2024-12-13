Duke basketball 5-star target set to be at Cameron Indoor for Duke vs. UNC
By Hugh Straine
Jon Scheyer and his staff have already generated the top-ranked recruiting class in the 247sports Class of 2025 Composite Rankings which includes two 5-star and two 4-star prospects.
The program has already landed commitments from #2-ranked Cameron Boozer, #15-ranked Shelton Henderson, #19-ranked Nikolas Khamenia, and #21-ranked Cayden Boozer.
Duke is looking to add to that class with the potential addition of 5-star prospect Nate Ament.
Ament is the #4 overall recruit and #2 power forward in the 247sports 2025 Composite Rankings. The 6' 9" 185-pound big comes from Highland School in Virginia.
He's already visited Durham twice. He was offered in September 2023 on his unofficial visit and went back for an official visit at Countdown to Craziness along with Henderson, who committed to Duke about a month later.
Blue Devils on SI recently reported that Ament would be in attendance for the first rivalry matchup between Duke and North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Ament hasn't released any finalists for his services next season, but the commitment of Henderson, his close friend, leads some to believe he will take his talents to Durham and add to this already stacked 2025 class for Duke basketball.
After Henderson announced his commitment to Duke, a post on X by HS Top Recruits noted that "Ament would be hard to pull away" from the program.
Ament still hasn't cut his list down at all and holds over 20 high major offers. Scheyer would love to add the big to this next recruiting class, and a win over the Tar Heels in Cameron this February might be able to pull him towards Durham.