Duke baseball star catcher heads to dark side after transferring to arch rival program

The Duke baseball program has lost several key guys to the transfer portal after head coach Chris Pollard departed after this season to take over as the head coach at the University of Virginia. Although many of the Blue Devils' portal losses have followed Pollard to UVA, not catcher Macon Winslow, as he has announced his transfer commitment to the University of North Carolina.

Winslow just wrapped up his sophomore campaign in Durham, batting .278 with an .881 OPS to go along with nine home runs and 48 runs batted in. The catcher was a career .267 hitter with the Blue Devils.

Winslow was named to the Athens All-Regional team after going 4-for-9 at the plate with two doubles. He appeared in 57 games for the Blue Devils in 2025, starting 56 of them.

The Tar Heels wrapped up their 2025 campaign with an ACC Championship victory over Clemson, marking the program's ninth ACC baseball crown.

North Carolina now sits with the No. 8 transfer class per the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

The Duke baseball program is now on the search for its next head coach, but a favorite emerged fairly quickly after Pollard announced his departure for Charlottesville. LSU assistant Josh Jordan emerged as the frontrunner to replace Pollard less than a day after the Duke head coaching vacancy opened.

"LSU assistant Josh Jordan is widely viewed as the favorite to replace Chris Pollard at Duke, according to multiple sources. Jordan spent a decade under Pollard as his top assistant. One source told @BaseballAmerica that they would be 'stunned' if Jordan didn't assume the role," Baseball America National College Reporter Jacob Rudner announced in a post on X.

With LSU still playing in the Men's College World Series, an official announcement cannot be made, but it seems like Duke quickly zeroed in on their new head coach and is waiting for the season to conclude to set it in stone.

Jordan, who serves as LSU's top assistant and recruiting coordinator, spent ten seasons with the Blue Devils' baseball team before heading to Baton Rouge to join the staff at LSU. Before joining the Tigers' staff, Jordan worked closely under Pollard for several seasons. He won the National Assistant Coach of the Year Award by Baseball America in 2018.

In 2023, as an assistant at LSU, he coached a Tigers team that led the SEC in 12 different statistical categories and went on to win the College World Series.