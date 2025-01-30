Duke and the rest of the ACC will continue to be broadcasted by ESPN for at least the next decade

The relationship between the ACC and ESPN has been longstanding up to this point, as ESPN has been in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference to broadcast its sporting events for more than the last 35 years.

ESPN and the ACC have now announced this partnership will continue, as ESPN has picked up its option to continue to broadcast ACC sporting events through 2036.

ESPN had until February 1st to pick up the option on the contract it signed with the ACC back in 2016, and the company will now do so and continue to work with the conference. The contract would have ended after 2027 if the option was not picked up by ESPN.

"We are pleased to extend our media rights agreement with the ACC through 2036, continuing our longstanding relationship," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "We remain committed to serving the ACC, its member schools, student athletes, and fans via comprehensive live game coverage, storytelling and broad exposure across our unprecedented array of networks and platforms, including ACC Network. The ACC is a pillar of ESPN's leading commitment to college sports and we are thrilled to continue the partnership over the next decade."

ACC Network is one of three nationally distributed conference networks along with Big 10 Network and SEC Network.

With conference realignment becoming one of the most fascinating aspects of college sports today, it's affected the ACC like other power conferences as the conference introduced SMU, Stanford, and California as new members in 2024.

It's also been reported that the ACC is trying to come up with a plan to generate more high-level games in football and men's basketball.

"The conference reportedly is working on how to create more marquee games in football and men's basketball," Reuters reported. "Those 'value adds' are expected to help increase a new revenue distribution model as the ACC works toward a settlement with Clemson and Florida State."

Clemson and Florida State sued the ACC in hopes to leave the conference. "The two schools have sued the conference, looking for a possible way out by challenging a contract that binds schools to the league through media rights and massive exit fees. The ACC has countersued each school," The Athletic's Matt Baker and Ralph D. Russo reported.

Part of this new deal is likely in an attempt to keep Florida State and Clemson in the conference for good, arguably the two best football programs the conference has to offer. But nonetheless, ESPN will be covering the ACC for at least the next decade.