Duke and Jon Scheyer get the respect they deserved after brilliant offseason thus far

Jon Scheyer may not be done adding impact players for next season, but Duke is already one of the big winners of the offseason.

Scheyer alluded to a more aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal this offseason, and he followed through by landing star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell and Belmont big man Drew Scharnowski. Couple those additions with major roster-retention wins by retaining Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, and now Caleb Foster - with Dame Sarr expected to be added to that list, too - and Duke looks like a contender once again.

Anyone Scheyer adds now will be the icing on a fully-baked cake.

CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter certainly agrees, listing Duke as one of the big winners of the Transfer Portal so far.

"It hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows for Duke after losing Nik Khamenia to UConn, but Jon Scheyer has reloaded and built a roster that has paths to being a top-five offense and a top-five defense," Trotter writes. Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is the straw that stirs the drink. The 6-foot-4 veteran guard is an outstanding shooter, cutter and driver. He'll fit in nicely. Belmont transfer big man Drew Scharnowski is going to provide a physical presence, a mean streak and sneaky-good passing next to returning big man Patrick Ngongba, who could be one of the best players in the ACC next season. Plus, Duke retained steady guards like Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster to help massage the transition into Duke for the new faces from the portal and Scheyer's top-rated recruiting class."

CBS lists Duke as one of the offseasons big winners after John Blackwell's addition

Scheyer has Duke ready to contend again. He's found the perfect blend of roster retention and smart additions. Blackwell is bringing the right mentality with him to Durham, and Scharnowski is the tough-minded interior player that Duke has always coveted.

Replacing Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans won't be easy, but Blackwell gives them a No. 1 scoring option, and they've got a nice mix of veterans and hungry young talent.

Santa Clara's Allen Graves may be the missing piece to make Duke the no-doubt championship favorite, but they're already tied for the highest odds to win the National Championship next season with Florida and Michigan, per FanDuel, without making another big portal splash.

It's nothing new for Scheyer as the head coach of the Blue Devils. He has consistently built rosters capable of winning it all. The only thing left is the hardest part: breaking through and actually winning one.