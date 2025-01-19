Dick Vitale's return to broadcasting put on hold after accident at home

College basketball broadcasting legend Dick Vitale was set to make his return to the air when Wake Forest (14-4, 6-1 ACC) hosted the Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) on January 25th (4:30pm ET, ESPN). This return has now been postponed after an accident at home rendered new health issues for Vitale.

The accident was separate from his multi-year battle with several different types of cancers.

ESPN released a statement from Vitale on January 18th regarding his new health issues.

Full statement:

"I'm sorry to have to share the dissapointing news that I won't be able to call the Duke-Wake Forest game next weekend. Unrelated to any of my cancer scares, I had an accident at my home in Florida, and that has created some new health challenges and near-term physical limitations for me. I'm devastated that I won't be courtside with my ESPN buddy Dave O'Brien and with all the players and fans, especially because of the overwhelming response I received when news of my planned return was announced. I was anxiously awaiting the chance to feel the excitement and energy of a college basketball environment for the first time in nearly two years."

"Now, I'm just going to have to wait some more. I'm not sure exactly when that will be, yet I'm expected to make a full recovery and will provide updates when I have more information. Despite this latest setback, I feel blessed to have the support of my family, friends, and ESPN teammates. I'm a lucky guy and as I've said before, I will continue to do whatever it takes to get back to calling the sport I love. In the meantime, I have to say 'Go Irish' on Monday night! Love to all."

Vitale later posted on X that he endured a 'tough fall' and was hospitalized, but will not need surgery.

The world of college basketball will continue to keep Dickie V in our thoughts and pray for a quick recovery for one of the best broadcasters of all time.