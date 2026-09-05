Darian Mensah's evolution is more salt in a still open wound for Duke

Duke has officially flipped the page into a post-Darian Mensah world in Durham. The Blue Devils will kick off their season later today at home against Tulane with San Jose State transfer Walker Eget running the show at QB.

But on Friday night, it was hard not to let your eyes drift toward Mensah's Miami debut with the Hurricanes in the primetime Friday night slot against Stanford to open their season.

After all, it wasn't that long ago that Duke assumed they would have Mensah leading the way for a second straight season with an opportunity to build off last season's ACC Championship. Instead, he took his talents to South Beach, leaving the Blue Devils hanging out to dry. He went from hero to villain in Durham in a hurry.

Any lingering hopes that maybe Mensah and Miami wouldn't be a perfect match were removed immediately. With the obvious caveat that Stanford is expected to once again be near the bottom of the ACC, Mensah looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate.

He completed 27-of-30 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He sliced up the Stanford defense time and time again, throwing dime after dime. He looked even better, even in those unnatural colors.

It's clear that he took his game to another level this offseason. Duke should be the beneficiary of that. Instead, he's in Coral Gables, piloting a National Championship contender and looking like one of the best players in the country.

At one point, just to add insult to Duke's injury, Mensah hit a deep ball to former Duke WR Cooper Barkate. That was supposed to be the combination terrorizing ACC secondaries in Durham this year.

The first Mensah to Barkate touchdown as hurricanes



35-6 Miami pic.twitter.com/jFdZIzsNgD — Football Guru (@FBGuru1991) September 5, 2026

Walker Eget will have an impossible standard to live up to as Duke's QB

Mensah's immediate success with the Hurricanes puts even more pressure on Eget's debut for the Blue Devils this afternoon. The San Jose State transfer has an impossible standard to live up to.

He won't be able to replicate Mensah's performance. There's little doubt that Duke downgraded at the QB position this year. Manny Diaz did what he could to find a reliable veteran QB to run his offense after Mensah's stunning late departure.

Eget is a solid player. He'll do some nice things for Duke this year. But he won't be Mensah.

And unfortunately, Duke fans will have an up-close seat all year to watch Mensah dominate the league. He was great for Duke last year. He looks like he took a step forward this offseason. He's got a scary amount of talent alongside him in Coral Gables, and the Hurricanes look like they'll be a legitimate national title contender with him running the show.

The wound of his departure remains open. Friday night was like a container of salt being dumped into it.