Darian Mensah quote shows he knows Dukes fans are livid with his move to Miami

Manny Diaz paid up to bring Darian Mensah to Durham after his stellar freshman season at Tulane, and in turn, Mensah delivered the Blue Devils an ACC Title. However, Diaz didn’t suspect that’s where the return on his investment would end.

Despite signing a deal to return to Duke, Miami coaxed Darian Mensah into the Transfer Portal on the final day of the window. Duke sued to keep him a Blue Devil, but as these things go in an NCAA that refuses to make the athletes employees, the program writing the bigger check came out on top.

Duke ultimately settled with Mensah, allowing the QB and his top wide receiver, Cooper Barkate, to commit to the Hurricanes. On Friday, for the first time since the move, Mensah opened up, talking to Pete Nakos of On3.

One bit of the conversation will be of particular interest to Duke fans. Mensah’s message to his former fanbase.

““What do I want to say to Duke fans? I’ll probably just leave that alone. To be honest, they’re pretty hostile towards me. I’m obviously grateful for all the support I’ve received during the season. Duke’s a special place. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about that place. Changed my life in the best way possible. Grateful."

Darian Mensah’s message for Duke fans proves he understands the consequences

There are likely instances where the hostility from Duke fans has gone too far, but it’s obviously understandable that there’s not a whole lot of love there right now. Mensah seems to get that it’s part of the business and seems completely aware of the consequences of his actions.

Duke fans are livid with Mensah, as Washington fans were with their quarterback, Demond Williams, for the brief moment when he intended to breach his contract to join Lane Kiffin at LSU. Had that happened, Miami would’ve almost certainly landed Sam Leavitt, and Mensah would have stayed put, but Williams, ultimately, stayed put. Mensah didn’t, hence the hostility.

Duke will get a chance to prove Mensah wrong for his move next season at Hard Rock Stadium on November 14. I’m sure any Duke fans who do make the trip south will let out that pent-up frustration for the player who relegated their program to a mere stepping stone in the ACC.

Mensah handled the question about as well as he could have. There was no winning Duke fans back with a message, so best not to say anything at all.

It was a dirty move from Mensah to leave Duke high-and-dry, right at the end of the portal window. But at least he doesn’t want to have his cake and eat it too, hoping Duke fans still love him after his betrayal. To his credit, he handled his move better than Lane Kiffin. But I guess that’s not a high bar to clear.