Dame Sarr's Sebastian Wilkins endorsement makes Duke's roster even scarier

Duke's roster is once again not in question. The only question left is whether the Blue Devils can finally get the job done and put an end to the late-game collapses that have plagued them over the past two seasons. While Duke has had the talent to cut down the nets the past two years, Jon Scheyer has assembled one of the deepest rosters seen in recent college basketball history.

Much of the focus throughout the offseason has been on the backcourt, and rightfully so. Boasting four guards who could start at most other programs isn't seen often, if ever. But people may be sleeping on some of the talent and depth Duke has on the wing. During ACC Media Day, Dame Sarr and Pat Ngongba II joined the Field of 68, with Sarr providing a glowing endorsement for redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

When asked who has stood out the most this offseason, Sarr gave a surprising answer.

"Who stood out the most to me so far is Sebastian," Sarr said on Thursday. "To be able to step on the court this year and see him beside me is going to be special for sure."

Sebastian Wilkins may have a bigger role for Duke than expected

Sarr's comments only add to the intrigue surrounding Duke's roster. With the talent Scheyer has at his disposal, the battle for minutes will already be intense. With Sarr, Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, and Cam Williams on the wing, Wilkins' development might be making Scheyer's job even harder, which is a good problem to have.

Following Sarr and Ngongba's appearance, Scheyer joined the Field of 68, providing an answer about the roster that may play in Wilkins' favor even more. When asked about how the backcourt is shaping up, Scheyer said, "I guarantee at some point we'll have a three-guard lineup as well, but whenever possible I prefer for us to be bigger when we can."

While that doesn't necessarily mention Wilkins by name, it could signal that he will at least get opportunities to prove he belongs on the floor. One thing people often forget about Wilkins is the experience he gained despite redshirting last season. Going up against Cam Boozer consistently in practice gave him the next-best thing to live-game action, which could pay dividends for Wilkins and Duke.

While the roster speculation has been fun, we should start getting some questions answered soon, with the season right around the corner. Until then, it's best to put our faith in Scheyer to figure it out and enjoy watching this talented group come together.