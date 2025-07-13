Dallas Mavericks make the right call to protect Cooper Flagg's NBA future

The NBA Summer League has long served as a proving ground for unheralded young players and overlooked former college basketball stars. However, the goal of the summer league for top prospects and second-year pros is to prove that they don’t belong in Vegas. Through just two games, Cooper Flagg has done that.

The Dallas Mavericks have seen enough from the 2025 No. 1 overall pick to shut him down for the remainder of the Summer League and allow him to prepare for the regular season in basketball in the fall.

Mavericks shut down Cooper Flagg after just two Summer League games

Flagg eased into his debut on Thursday night, one that drew a fair amount of attention and pitted him against Bronny James and the Summer League Lakers. He played 32 minutes and finished with 10 points on 5-21 shooting and 0-6 from three. Still, ever impactful on both ends of the floor, he managed six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block.

Against the Lakers, Flagg appeared to be recalibrating offensively, finding what moves in his repertoire are still viable against NBA defenders. At times, he looked uncomfortable with opponents matching his size and athleticism much more often than at the collegiate level. If there was any cause for concern, that was squashed on Saturday night.

In Game 2 against No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs, Flagg went off, scoring 31 points on 10-21 from the field and 3-9 from the three-point line. He added four rebounds, an assist, and a block. Although it wasn’t the most efficient performance and resulted in a 76-69 loss, it showcased his ability to lead a team as a primary scorer, serving as his final showcase before his official NBA debut.

It's clear that Flagg will be an impactful NBA player in his rookie season. That was clear when they drafted him first overall, and his did nothing in Vegas over the past few days to make them think overwise. The right decision is to preserve his health for the regular season, especially for a team that dealt with so many injuries after trading away Luka Doncic last season, and a team that expects to compete for a playoff spot in the NBA's loaded Western Conference.

Dallas has high expectations, especially if Kyrie Irving is able to return from his torn ACL during the season. Flagg is a key piece to the puzzle, and a few additional reps against inferior competition aren't worth the risk.