Cooper Flagg takes time to meet young brain cancer survivor after victory at Syracuse

Duke basketball (20-2, 12-0 ACC) took down Syracuse (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on the road 83-54 last night in Maliq Brown's homecoming back to JMA Wireless Dome.

Blue Devil freshman sensation Cooper Flagg finished the game with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. This was Flagg's 12th straight game scoring in double figures.

But after the game was over, Flagg took the time to meet and take photos with young fans, including a child who survived brain cancer.

Duke basketball posted a picture of Flagg with the young fans on X with the caption 'bigger than basketball.'

The young fan held a sign in the photo with three boxes she wanted to cross off. The first read 'beat brain cancer,' the second said 'first Duke game' and the third said 'meet Cooper Flagg,' all of which came true.

Especially in a road environment, Flagg taking the time to meet young fans, sign their jerseys, and make their nights, especially those who have been through extreme circumstances, is exactly what Duke basketball and The Brotherhood is all about.

Although, Flagg has a close connection to brain cancer and has donated to various charities since his time in high school.

When Flagg was in high school, his AAU team hosted an exhibition game as a fundraiser to the Donovan Kurt Memorial Cancer Fund. The charity serves to help families pay for medical expenses surrounding childhood cancer diagnoses.

Kurt, who died of brain cancer in November of 2022, was a close childhood friend of Flagg's.

Flagg also donated $10,000 to the Durham Ronald McDonald house in December. Flagg's parents actually stayed in a Ronald McDonald house when Flagg's older brother, Hunter, was born and admitted to the NICU.

The Duke basketball program has contributed to the cause for a long time now, regularly visiting Duke's Children Hospital to meet the young patients and put a smile on their face.

It's a great look for Flagg not only as a player, but as a person as well. He has a personal connection to these significant diseases and shows a great side of himself to take the time with young fans and give them a memory that lasts forever.