Cooper Flagg's mother just became Duke basketball fans' favorite parent ever after dissing North Carolina fans with some fairly vulgar language. If you're a UNC fan right now, Kelly Flagg is your least favorite person ever. If you're a Blue Devil fan though, she's your hero.

Kelly Flagg received some backlash from UNC fans for her passionate celebration after her son, Duke freshman superstar Cooper Flagg, threw a dunk down in style on Saturday night in Duke's 82-69 win over the Tar Heels.

Cooper Flagg’s mom: “ON HIS F***ING HEAD!!” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5EayQW0YB0 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 9, 2025

Kelly and her husband, Ralph Flagg, were tapping their heads after the Flagg poster, with Kelly shouting "on his f-ing head!"

In a rivalry as significant as the one between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, things can get chippy. Kelly loved what she saw from her son and showed her expression. Duke fans though it was great, but not so much for Carolina fans.

But, Kelly was seen cursing in the clip of her celebrating her son's fabulous dunk. She then went to social media to apologize, but it wasn't all truly heartfelt. The beginning of the apology was genuine, but it got feisty to towards the end.

“If you are a UNC fan and didn’t like it…tough 💩! Better luck next time!”



Hang Kelly Flagg’s jeresy in the rafters😭 pic.twitter.com/k8CkORSJFh — JonPow (@JonScheyerMuse) March 10, 2025

It began like this. "I appreciate all of you who have supported us all season long, especially last night after my call for bail money...I also want to apologize to anyone who was offended by my language that was caught in a celebratory moment. I do realize that it wasn't my best look."

Kelly later talked about being heckled by UNC fans on her and Ralph's way into the game, saying "It was a very intense situation we were put into and we were taken aback by the crudeness of the UNC fans as we made our way into the arena."

Then, Kelly let UNC fans know her full thoughts, using some big time choice words to describe Duke's rival fanbase.

"The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid and also a big F- you to the entire Carolina fan base for being classless a-holes. If you are a UNC fan and didn't like it...tough! Better luck next time! Go Duke."

Yes, she went all the way as to call the UNC fan base "classless a-holes."

Kelly held absolutely nothing back after the Blue Devils' victory, completing the season sweep of the Heels after Duke beat UNC 87-70 earlier this season in Cameron Indoor.

Cooper finished the contest with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four blocks.

Of course, this post was likely in the heat after banter was thrown at her in the best rivalry college basketball has to offer. Duke loves to hate UNC, and UNC loves to hate Duke. Kelly was just getting in on the rivalry, and it's either awesome if you're a Duke fan, or terrible if you're a Heels fan.

As the Blue Devils look towards ACC Tournament championship and national title aspirations, Duke fans probably love this energy from the team's star player's mom.