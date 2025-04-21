Cooper Flagg reveals much anticipated NBA Draft decision amid speculation

There was a lot of speculation around the NBA Draft decision of Cooper Flagg, although there should not have been.

He made his decision official that he will be leaving the Duke basketball program after one season on Monday morning and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Flagg posted his update on social media as there were some who held out hope that he would shockingly return for his sophomore season after he documented in the winter that he’d love to be a multi-year player with the Blue Devils in a perfect world.

Cooper Flagg earned every individual award possible during his only season at Duke, winning the consensus National Player of the Year while also gathering consensus First Team All-America nods.

He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game – which led Duke in each statistical category. The Maine native also shot 48.1-percent from the field and 38.5-percent from 3-point range.

Flagg’s season fell just short of being one of the best ever by a freshman after Duke fell in stunning fashion to Houston in the Final Four.

Freshman Kon Knueppel and junior Tyrese Proctor have also declared for the NBA Draft while Khaman Maluach is also expected to announce his intentions to head for the professional ranks this week.

It’s unclear how much Cooper Flagg will participate in the NBA pre-draft process with the overwhelming expectation that he is the top overall selection, and many are eagerly awaiting the Draft Lottery in mid-May which will determine who seemingly gets to select the Duke basketball superstar.

There might not be a player to walk through the doors of Cameron Indoor Stadium that had as big of an impact on winning than Flagg any time soon and he will try and replicate that success through his NBA career.