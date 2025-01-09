Cooper Flagg recements himself as No. 1 pick in NBA Draft after challengers arise

Cooper Flagg has always been the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft but not without some challengers.

While Flagg was still getting accustomed to life at the college level, albeit still shining for the Blue Devils, Rutgers star duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were putting up gaudy numbers that had some thinking they could overtake the Maine native for the top selection.

Harper, who had back-to-back games in which he scored more than 35 points against Notre Dame and Alabama, took most of the headlines after a buzzer beating 3-pointer that gave the Scarlet Knights a rivalry victory over Seton Hall in addition to a triple-double against Columbia.

His teammate, Ace Bailey, has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant and thrived against Indiana, scoring 39 points in the loss while Harper was sidelined with an illness.

Many were waiting for a response from Cooper Flagg, and he has delivered.

Dating back to Duke’s early December victory against Auburn, Flagg has scored 20 points five times and recorded four double-doubles.

His most recent showing, a 19-point effort against Pittsburgh, had the highlight of the season thus far with a poster dunk on a fast break over a 7-foot defender that will be shown throughout the NBA Draft process when experts and analysts are debating between the three major prospects.

ESPN’s most recent NBA mock draft, published on Thursday morning, has Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick with Harper and Bailey being selected directly after him.

“Cooper Flagg has been just as good as advertised, maintaining his spot at No. 1 on our board,” ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony said. “He's hit his stride in a major way recently, making shots more consistently while showing off his passing, finishing, defensive versatility, intensity, and feel for the game.”

Flagg is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game with the Blue Devils and shooting 45.8-percent from the floor and 30.8-percent from 3-point range as he will try and maintain those statistics when No. 4 Duke (13-2, 5-0 ACC) hosts Notre Dame (7-8, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).