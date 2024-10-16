Cooper Flagg posterizes Duke basketball 7-foot-2 freshman center
Cooper Flagg has already had his share of highlights while wearing a Duke basketball practice jersey but it will not be long before he brings a sold out Cameron Indoor Stadium to its feet.
Flagg flashed his athleticism yet again on Tuesday during practice when he dunked over 7-foot-2 freshman center Khaman Maluach. The footage was captured by those in attendance as well as the Blue Devils social media team.
Maluach originally blocked Flagg's attempt at a running hook shot earlier in the scrimmage before the Maine native caught a pass from Sion James as he followed him down the lane before throwing a right handed dunk down as he fell to the hardwood.
There was a little flex from the 6-foot-9 forward, who fell one vote shy on Tuesday of being named the unanimous Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year, following the play.
Flagg also landed a spot on the Preseason All-ACC First Team and was second in the voting for Preseason ACC Player of the Year. He was the only Blue Devil picked to either of the two preseason squads as voted upon by members of the media.
Duke, which was pegged at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top-25, was picked to finish first in the ACC. The expectation is that the team will rely heavily on its freshmen class to lead the way this season alongside returning guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor.
The Blue Devils will face a new opponent for the first time this season on Saturday, October 19 when Lincoln (Pa.), a Division II school, comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium for an exhibition game. Tipoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Its final exhibition will be on Sunday, October 27 inside Cameron against Arizona State (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network) before the season begins on Monday, November 4 against Maine. (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).