Cooper Flagg named AP First Team All-American, lone freshman on All-American lists

The Associated Press has released its 2024-25 All-America teams for men's college basketball, and Duke basketball freshman superstar Cooper Flagg has been selected as a First Team All-American. Flagg is the lone freshman on any All-America team.

AP First Team All-Americans:

Johni Broome, Auburn

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Mark Sears, Alabama

Braden Smith, Purdue

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

AP Second Team All-Americans:

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

RJ Luis, St. John's

PJ Haggerty, Memphis

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Kam Jones, Marquette

AP Third Team All-Americans:

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Eric Dixon, Villanova

LJ Cryer, Houston

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Flagg is also the lone player out of the ACC to make an All-America Team, but the freshman superstar and likely #1 overall draft choice in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer continues to rack up the accolades to his name.

The rookie sensation has already won ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year. Flagg was also named to All-ACC First Team and is now a First Team All-American.

It's been a historically impressive freshman season for Flagg after coming in as one of the most hyped up prospects of the last 20 or so years.

The Maine native is averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Blue Devils this season. He leads Duke in all five major statistical categories.

Flagg and Auburn's Broome are essentially in a two-man race to win the Wooden Award that goes to the best player in college basketball. The two stars have been going back and forth for the majority of the second half of the season. Broome overtook Flagg towards the end of the regular season as the favorite, but Flagg has taken the top spot right back as the NCAA Tournament nears.

The Duke rookie is currently -150 to take home the National Player of the Year award and Broome is +230 per Sportsbook Review.

Flagg would be the fourth freshman in the history of college basketball to win the Wooden Award, joining Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Zion Williamson. Williamson was the most recent rookie to win it as he did so in 2019.

Flagg's injury status is still not totally clear for the Blue Devils' Round of 64 game against the winner of American and Mount St. Mary's this Friday, but both Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and Flagg have said it is the "goal" for him to play.

Even if he doesn't suit up for Duke's Round of 64 game, the team will certainly want him back for the Round of 32 if the Blue Devils advance, as the program will have to take on either 8-seed Mississippi State or 9-seed Baylor.