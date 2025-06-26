Cooper Flagg makes ACC history after being selected first overall by Mavericks

Former Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, and the star made Atlantic Coast Conference history after being the top pick. For just the sixth time ever, and first time in ACC history, the conference has been home to the first overall selections in the NBA and NFL Drafts in the same year.

THE ACC HAS THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE NFL AND NBA DRAFT IN THE SAME YEAR FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER 👏 pic.twitter.com/nVAkZnuVuV — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 26, 2025

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft back in April.

Both Ward and Flagg were the heavy favorites to be selected with the top pick in each of their respective drafts, and after Flagg walked across the stage first, Ward and Flagg made ACC history together.

It only took Flagg one year at one college to become the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, but Ward's journey was a little different. The Texas native spent five seasons at three schools before wrapping up his career with the Hurricanes, and putting together a storied final collegiate season to boost his stock all the way to the top.

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, where he spent two seasons. The 6'2 signal caller then took his talents to Washington State for two seasons before heading to Coral Gables.

With Miami, Ward led the Canes to their first 10-win season in seven years while setting the Miami single-season record for both passing yards (4,313) and passing touchdowns (39). Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist and took home ACC Player of the Year honors while also being named a First Team All-American.

Flagg had a storied season for the Blue Devils as well. The Maine native led Duke in all five major statistical categories, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a game. Flagg led the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance and won ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and AP National Player of the Year while being named a unanimous First Team All-American.

Both Ward and Flagg wrapped up their collegiate careers in style, regardless of how long or short each career was, and both contributed to making ACC history.