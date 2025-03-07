Cooper Flagg headlines finalists for Julius Erving Award, takes over Johni Broome again as Wooden Award favorite

Duke basketball freshman sensation Cooper Flagg headlined the announcement of the 2025 Julius Erving Award finalists, the award given to the best small forward in college basketball.

2025 Julius Erving Award Finalists

Cooper Flagg - Duke

Ace Bailey - Rutgers

Jaxson Robinson - Kentucky

Chad Baker-Mazara - Auburn

RJ Luis Jr. - St. John's

Flagg is the clear frontrunner for the award after the finalists have been released with Bailey likely in second with a chance to win it.

The Blue Devil rookie phenom is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 38.2% shooting from three-point range.

Flagg leads the #2-ranked Blue Devils in all five major statistical categories.

The Duke rookie is in a head-to-head contest with Auburn's Johni Broome for the National Player of the Year award, with the two going back and forth as to who the leader is.

Broome recently took over Flagg as the favorite, but Flagg took the top spot right back after a 28-point, 8-rebound, and 7-assist performance in Duke's final game at Cameron Indoor, a 93-60 victory over Wake Forest (20-10, 12-7 ACC).

Flagg is likely a shoe-in to be selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer and has been playing like the best player in college basketball all season.

Bailey, the freshman star for the Scarlet Knights, trails Flagg as likely the second name on the list. Bailey is averaging 18.0 points and 7.1 rebounds on 46.3% shooting from the field and 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

Kentucky's Robinson put on several electric performances for the Wildcats in year one under Mark Pope this season, but his year was recently cut short with a wrist injury that required surgery.

As Flagg will almost assuredly win ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Player of the Year, he now looks to sweep the accolades around the sport as a whole.

Duke (27-3, 18-1 ACC) will close out its regular season in Chapel Hill on March 8th (6:30pm ET, ESPN) against arch rival North Carolina (20-11, 13-6 ACC). The Blue Devils beat the Heels handily in the rivalry's first edition at Cameron earlier this season 87-70.