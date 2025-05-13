Cooper Flagg’s Draft Lottery reaction has fans thinking he wants no part of Dallas

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks select... Cooper Flagg? That's how things look like they're going to go down, as Dallas has earned the top spot in June's draft thanks to the results from Monday night's NBA Lottery.

Flagg is coming off a sensational season for Duke basketball, living up to the 5-star hype that was surrounding him coming out of high school. He was named the Player of the Year this past season and for good reason. Now, all signs are pointing to him starting off his career in Dallas.

However, it doesn't look like he's too big a fan of that idea? That's what plenty of Duke/NBA fans out there are thinking, as the youngster didn't look too pleased when it was announced Dallas, in shocking fashion, indeed now holds the No. 1 position for the draft. Take a look for yourself:

Do you agree? Did Cooper Flagg not look happy? Can he pull a Kobe Bryant and say he won't sign with Dallas if they draft him? 🤷🏻 https://t.co/uDygW2TKGm pic.twitter.com/8WsDEXuVxK — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) May 12, 2025

Cooper Flagg didn't look overly happy the Mavericks hold the No. 1 pick for the NBA Draft

We don't want to speak for Flagg, but that's his reaction? In recent weeks, there's been plenty of buzz that he was eyeing a potential move to San Antonio to play for the Spurs. San Antonio, which recently named Mitch Johnson as its new head coach to take over for Gregg Popovich, ended up with the No. 2 pick.

Had the Spurs won the lottery, they 100 percent would have rocked with Flagg and everyone would have been happy. Now, though, SA has a tough decision to make, while there's an easy call on the way for Jason Kidd and the Mavericks.

Flagg has all of the tools to be a superstar in the league and Blue Devils supporters are going to be following his pro career closely no matter where he ends up. If he does join the Mavs, he'll be a baller, no doubt. Still, you can't help but feel like maybe his heart was set on playing for the Spurs instead.