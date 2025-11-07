Cooper Flagg delivers perfect message after yet another loss for Dallas

Once again, even though his team lost, former Duke star and the No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg was the picture of maturity and poise.

Even with a 2-6 overall record and a three-game losing streak underway for the Dallas Mavericks, Flagg ensured that he spent time with the fans after his most recent game, putting a special focus on the younger fans who were in attendance.

Unfamiliar territory for Cooper Flagg.



He’s already lost more games in the NBA in eight games compared to his final year in high school and one year at Duke. pic.twitter.com/UM47mRZziv — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 6, 2025

In the post-game press conference, after Flagg reflected on the fact that this was the most he's lost throughout the entirety of his young basketball career, he was asked why he's so good at keeping his head held high for his supporters.

Cooper Flagg knows it's about more than winning

"I’m 18. I’m not that far removed from being those kids and being a fan at an NBA game," Flagg said. "Win or lose is one thing, you have to be competitive and focused on that, but it can’t take away from giving back to the people that are there to support you."

The rookie is one of the youngest players to ever be in the league, after starting college ball as a 17-year-old.

"That’s kinda what it is for me. Like I said, I’m not that far removed from being those kids and wanting an autograph or wanting a picture with players when I was younger," Flagg continued. "I know what it is and I know what it’s like to be there and support somebody and how much it can mean; and even change somebody's life just to stop and say hello."

Yes, of course, Flagg's ultimate goal is to win his games; he's still a professional athlete at the end of the day. However, his ability to push the frustrations aside after a loss to make sure those who support him feel appreciated is monumental for such a young player.

Up next, Flagg and the Mavs face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 7, and the game will be available on the NBA League Pass.