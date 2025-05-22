College basketball and Blue Devil fans need to mark their calendars for Dec. 20

Duke Blue Devil fans found themselves looking forward to the holiday season after their favorite team scheduled a massive non-conference matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

However, it isn't just Blue Devils and Red Raiders looking forward to Dec. 20, when the two powerhouse programs clash. There are a handful of headliner games scheduled for that day, making it a sort of holiday of its own for those who follow the college basketball calendar.

College basketball games scheduled for Dec. 20, 2025

Duke -Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York

-Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden in New York Kentucky-St. John’s in Atlanta

Auburn-Purdue in Indianapolis

Arizona-SDSU in Phoenix

UNC-Ohio State in Atlanta

10 of the biggest names in college basketball (over the last few years) are scheduled to play on Saturday, Dec. 20, as the teams ramp up competition ahead of their conference schedules.

Of the 10 teams that are playing on the winter Saturday, six of them were in the latest Sweet Sixteen, with Duke, Auburn, and Texas Tech all advancing to the Elite Eight. Just one round later, the Blue Devils and the Auburn Tigers found themselves in the Final Four.

Men's Sweet 16 teams in 2025 NCAA Tournament

No. 1 Auburn (South)

(South) No. 1 Duke (East)

(East) No. 1 Houston (Midwest)

No. 1 Florida (West)

No. 2 Tennessee (Midwest)

No. 2 Alabama (East)

No. 2 Michigan State (South)

No. 3 Texas Tech (West)

(West) No. 3 Kentucky (Midwest)

(Midwest) No. 4 Purdue (Midwest)

(Midwest) No. 4 Maryland (West)

No. 4 Arizona (East)

(East) No. 5 Michigan (South)

No. 6 Brigham Young (East)

No. 6 Mississippi (South)

No. 10 Arkansas (West)

Duke and Texas Tech have shared a court just twice throughout their lengthy histories. In both matchups, the Blue Devils walked away victorious. Most recently, Duke defeated the Red Raiders in the 2022 Sweet Sixteen to advance to the Elite Eight.

Tip-off time for the Duke-Texas Tech game has yet to be announced, but the game will take place in Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks, who are currently hosting the Indiana Pacers in the first two games of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.