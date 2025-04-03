College basketball analyst declares Jon Scheyer as the 'next Mike Krzyzewski'

Duke basketball fans are hoping a FOX college basketball analyst delivered the best hot take of his life.

John Fanta, in an appearance on Breakfast Ball, didn’t hold anything back when talking about the Blue Devils berth to the Final Four and what Jon Scheyer has done in his short time since becoming the head coach of the program.

“They have a coach who I believe is the next Mike Krzyzewski,” Fanta declared on FS1.

“I think Jon Scheyer will go down as one of the all-time great coaches in college basketball.”

While the start to his tenure has been outstanding, Jon Scheyer has a very long way to go to even be in the same conversation as the Hall of Famer.

Scheyer, who just made his first Final Four, also has two ACC Tournament Championships on his resume as well as a regular season title. He took Duke to the Round of 32 in his first season while falling just short of the Final Four last year, losing in the Elite 8.

“When you look at successions, very rarely is this thing -- do people succeed following -- Coach K is one of one, but following a legendary or a great coach,” Scheyer said after the Blue Devils defeated Alabama to get to the Final Four.

Granted the times in college basketball are very different, but Krzyzewski didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until his fourth season at Duke and reached the Final Four for the first time in his sixth season, which he would go on to appear in 13 times and win five National Championships.

“For me, a huge thing was having that year,” Scheyer added to how being named as the coach-in-waiting had a major impact on his immediate success.

He won 27 games in each of his first two seasons and his next victory would give him 90 for his career.

Fanta thinks there are two more wins for Jon Scheyer and Duke this season.

“He’s winning this National Championship and we’re going to be talking a week from now of how many [championships] can he win,” he added.

“They are the most well-rounded team in the country.”

The Houston Cougars will probably have something to say about that when the ball is tipped on Saturday night (8:49 p.m. ET, CBS) in San Antonio as the winner will play either Florida or Auburn in Monday’s title game.