Coach K was all Duke fans in the aftermath of the epic collapse against UConn

It's been two days, and the sting hasn't lessened for Duke fans in the aftermath of the total meltdown in Sunday's Elite Eight loss to UConn.

The Blue Devils held a 98.7% win probability, according to ESPN analytics, late in the first half with a 19-point lead. Somehow, someway, Duke lost anyway. And for a second straight season, Duke fans, coaches, and players are left wondering how it all happened.

The loss was a shock to everyone. The entire Duke nation felt it.

That obviously extends to legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Much like a lot of Duke fans, Coach K had trouble falling asleep on Sunday night.

"It was heartbreaking... I could not fall asleep last night," Coach K said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Coach K said he couldn't fall asleep on Sunday night after Duke's collapse vs. UConn

One of us, one of us, one of us!

It's going to take a long, long time to get over that loss. The only way to get over it is to win.

Duke's success in 2025-26 was further distancing itself from the collapse in last season's Final Four to Houston. But now that loss is back in the forefront, standing side-by-side with the loss to UConn in the Elite Eight.

Jon Scheyer now has to carry that "tournament choker" moniker around with him until he can finally break through. That still feels like a matter of when, not if.

His mentor went through something similar.

Before Coach K broke through and won back-to-back national titles in 1991 and 1992, he led Duke to four Final Fours where the Blue Devils fell short before they finally broke through.

Scheyer has won a lot of games at Duke already. It's been a seamless transition from the Krzyzewski era. But winning the NCAA Tournament is the most challenging championship to win in team sports, and even the greatest of coaches have struggled to get it done.