Coach K letter resurfaces as Duke throws shade at UNC over Smith Center disaster

You would think history would matter more for a program like North Carolina, considering history is about the only thing they have right now. The Tar Heels have advanced past the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament only one time in the last eight years, and that was a fluky 2022 run when KenPom rated them as the 16th-best team in the country.

UNC is fool's gold again this season despite a 24-6 record. KenPom ranks the Heels as the No. 29 team in the country, but that record is going to be plenty to keep Hubert Davis around in Chapel Hill, much to the delight of Duke fans everywhere.

And yet, despite the historical nature of the program, the Tar Heels can't seem to agree on what to do with the future of the Dean Smith Center. North Carolina is debating whether to renovate the Dean Dome or build a new arena entirely.

Duke faced a similar decision nearly 40 years ago, and chose to renovate - not replace - Cameron Indoor. That decision came back to the forefront due to the official Duke Men's Basketball X account posting an old letter written by Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski on his approval of the renovation over replacement:

Duke made the decision 40 years ago that North Carolina should make now

I've got no love lost for North Carolina, but it's obvious that the Dean Dome is one of the most historic venues in college basketball, and the sheer thought of it being torn down to build some monstrosity of modern construction is as dumb an idea as UNC has ever had. Dumber even than hiring a 70+ year old washed up football coach with a girlfriend five decades his junior.

Sanity should ultimately win out, and North Carolina will make the decision Duke made 40 years ago. What appears as shade from the Blue Devils probably gives a small helping hand and nudge in the right direction for the purists in Chapel Hill.

A blue blood should know better than to mess with college basketball history, even one that wears the wrong shade of blue.