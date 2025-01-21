Coach K calls Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg 'the best player in the country'

Mike Krzyzewski has seen his share of great college basketball players and he believes that Cooper Flagg is the best player in the nation this year.

Coach K shared his thoughts on his weekly radio show on Sirius XM, Basketball & Beyond with Coach K.

“He’s the best player in the country,” Krzyzewski declared.

Flagg has been battling Auburn’s Johni Broome in the race for the National Player of the Year, but many have given the edge to the freshman after his recent play and an injury to Broome that will sideline him for a few games.

The most recent episode of Krzyzewski’s radio show aired before the Blue Devils defeated Boston College on Saturday night, 88-63, as it highlighted Cooper Flagg’s monster games against Notre Dame and Miami.

“He’s attacking,” Coach K said of Flagg’s 42-point game against the Irish. “I think what was interesting in that game was where Coach Jon let him operate.”

Coach K and @Chris_Spatola discuss a historic season so far for Cooper Flagg.@DukeMBB



🎧https://t.co/BryJ1ZnbVx pic.twitter.com/x1w48Dvlxv — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) January 17, 2025

The Maine native was 11-of-14 from the floor, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and 16-of-17 at the free throw line in the eight-point win for Duke.

“He was positioned in different places, and I think that is a big plus for our team.”

Mike Krzyzewski was equally as impressed with Flagg’s encore performance against Miami in which he didn’t look to be as electric of a scorer, rather getting everyone else on the team involved.

“Cooper made it a point to get his teammates involved,” he said about his 13-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist outing against the Hurricanes. “He’s such a great teammate.”

Duke has won its last 12 games and all of them have been headlined by Cooper Flagg.

“He’s a hell of a competitor,” Coach K continued.

Not only will Flagg win the ACC Rookie and Player of the Year Award, but he could lead the Blue Devils to a conference season that has not been achieved in ten years. Duke has not suffered three of less losses in league play since the 2014-15, the last time the program won a National Championship.

No. 2 Duke (16-2, 8-0 ACC) will have one of its most difficult games of ACC play on Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) when going on the road to face Wake Forest (14-4, 6-1 ACC).