The rivalry between Duke and UNC is one that runs very deep in the state of North Carolina. It is clear which school is the best, and in case it is unclear, it is Duke, and even Chat GPT knows it.

There has been a trend going around where people ask ChatGPT to roast them, and as sports fans, we thought it would be fun to see how AI roasts our least favorite teams, starting with the UNC Tar Heels.

This seems like a great time to do this trend, as Duke absolutely dominated UNC in basketball this season.

UNC is nowhere near Duke in basketball, and AI confirms it

When I asked ChatGPT to roast the UNC Tar Heels, it certainly gave some great prompts to start out, however, I wanted to take it one step further. I was asked if I wanted a few "spicier" roasts, and of course, I said yes.

Duke fans are going to love that ChatGPT did not hold back.

"The UNC Tar Heels — living proof that you can slap Michael Jordan's name on anything and people will pretend it's elite. Without MJ, y’all are just a glorified community college with a sheep mascot and an identity crisis. Your fans act like every regular season win over Duke is the Second Coming… right before getting bounced by a 12-seed in the tournament.



Your program is the only place where “fake classes” are a selling point. Imagine bragging about banners while half your players couldn’t even pass Intro to Color Theory — ironic, since all they wear is powder blue, aka the color of surrender.



And that “rivalry edge” Tar Heel fans claim? Let’s not forget Coach K retired with your court as his personal doormat. Y’all gave him a standing ovation just for existing while he turned your stadium into his senior prom.



You don’t have a dynasty — you have a delusion. And don’t even start with that “Carolina family” talk. If that’s a family, it’s giving “Jerry Springer meets FAFSA fraud.”" ChatGPT

Coach K would be proud of some of these roasts, especially because the Blue Devils know how much he truly owned UNC. Now, what if we took this one step further and really made basketball the center of this?

Let's bring Hubert Davis into the fun and see what ChatGPT has to say about the Tar Heels' head basketball coach.

"Hubert Davis — the only coach who could take a team from a National Championship game straight to the NIT… without actually making the NIT. How do you go from the mountaintop to missing everything in one season? That’s not a slump, that’s a basketball crime spree.



He talks about passion and tradition, but watching UNC’s offense is like watching someone try to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded — in slow motion — underwater. The only "motion offense" he’s mastered is pacing on the sideline while his team bricks another wide-open three.



Let’s not forget: the man inherited a roster stacked with experience, talent, and preseason #1 hype — and turned it into a textbook on how to underachieve. It’s like being handed a Ferrari and somehow crashing it into a Waffle House parking lot.



And those postgame interviews? He smiles like he's running a youth camp, not one of the most legendary programs in college basketball. Bro, this isn’t Vacation Bible School — it’s the ACC. Maybe try coaching instead of delivering motivational TED Talks with that “just happy to be here” energy.



UNC used to be about banners. With Hubert? It’s about vibes — bad ones.



" Chat

Duke certainly can enjoy roasting UNC, especially when they own them in basketball year in and year out. While NC State could also be thrown into the mix, everyone in North Carolina knows that they are just the little brother, but hey, UNC is looking to be that as well.