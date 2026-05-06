Chandler Rivers already has a multi-time All-Pro on the 'hot seat' in Baltimore

Don't say Duke fans didn't try to tell you about Chandler Rivers.

The former Blue Devils star CB slipped into the 5th Round of the NFL Draft with the Baltimore Ravens selecting him 162nd overall. At a shade under 5-foot-10, size was the only real concern anyone had for Rivers, who was a multi-time All-ACC selection during his four years at Duke.

Turn on the tape, and you'll see a corner who plays a lot bigger than his size.

It won't take long for him to make his mark in Baltimore.

According to ESPN's Ben Solak, it might not take Rivers long to unseat veteran Marlon Humphrey, a two-time All-Pro selection, from his starting slot corner spot.

ESPN expert says Chandler Rivers already has Marlon Humprehy on the hot seat in Baltimore

Humphrey turns 30 this summer and struggled playing the nickel corner role for the Ravens. Per Solak, he was the third-worst in the NFL in coverage rate in the slot last season. That's a big reason why the Ravens targeted Rivers in the draft.

"The Ravens need a better nickel option, and that's Chandler Rivers, the fourth-rounder out of Duke," Solak writes. "An undersized but feisty jitterbug cut from the same cloth as D'Angelo Ponds (now with the Jets), Rivers is exactly the sort of player who excels as a 10-year NFL slot corner. If he hits, he bumps Humphrey back outside, where the veteran was much stronger last season (61.5% coverage success rate relative to the 46.9% he posted inside)."

The good news for Humphrey is that it appears the Ravens would probably just play him outside again if Rivers does ultimately come in and steal his job away.

Solak is right in that Rivers looks like someone who will play a long time in the NFL, which is what made it so surprising that he fell into the 5th Round. Forget the size, he's a ball player. And a dang good one.

It won't take the Ravens organization long to see that once he gets into camp, and he should be considered an immediate threat to carve out a starting role in Baltimore's secondary. He's a perfect fit for the aggressive style they've always played.

If you aren't on the Rivers bandwagon yet, it's not too late to find a seat.