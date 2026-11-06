Cayden Boozer is quickly making Duke's starting point guard decision easier

While Duke opened its season with a convincing 34-point win over Army, it certainly wasn't their best performance. The Blue Devils struggled to find an offensive rhythm, particularly against the zone the Black Knights threw at them, and didn't really get things going until the second half. It wasn't a bad performance, but there was certainly room for improvement.

However, Duke wasted little time putting those offensive struggles behind them, routing Coastal Carolina 113-52 in Cameron Indoor last night. The Blue Devils looked much more like the dominant team fans expected entering the season, dominating the Chanticleers from start to finish. After struggling from deep in game one, shooting a measly 18%, Duke finally caught fire beyond the arc, hitting 50% on 22 attempts.

While the offensive explosion was certainly encouraging, the performance may have provided some clarity on one of Duke's biggest questions entering the season. The amount of talent in the Blue Devils' backcourt is no secret, and how those minutes would be distributed has been a major talking point since the roster came together.

And after last night, Cayden Boozer may be separating himself from the pack as Duke's point guard. Boozer looked in complete control of the offense, putting up his first career double-double with 11 points and 12 dimes, the most assists in a single game for a Blue Devil in almost seven years.

Cayden Boozer had a career-high 12 assists vs. CCU.



The last Duke player to drop 12+ dimes in a game was Tre Jones (12 assists vs. MSU on 12/3/19). — #DukeMBBStats (@DukeMBBStats) November 6, 2026

Cayden Boozer brings a different element to Duke's loaded backcourt

Of course, Boozer's performance against Coastal Carolina wasn't an isolated showing. In Duke's first two games, the sophomore point guard has maintained an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio, with 15 total assists to just one turnover. For a team with this much offensive talent, having a point guard who can consistently get everyone involved while protecting the ball is crucial.

Following the game, Jon Scheyer had plenty of praise for the sophomore guard and the way he's been able to orchestrate Duke's offense: "Cayden's passing was incredible. The job he did of when to score and when to pass, he had some great plays there. I just thought he controlled the game."

Boozer brings a different skill set than the other guards in Duke's rotation. There's no shortage of talent in the Blue Devils' backcourt, and each of them has a case for seeing significant minutes. However, Boozer's ability to act as a true floor general and impact the game without needing to score is something this team desperately needs.

If Boozer can continue playing at this level, it's hard to see him giving up the reins as Duke's point guard. With all the scoring talent Scheyer has on this roster, Boozer's ability to run the offense and keep everyone involved could be a major step toward the Blue Devils reaching their full potential.