Cameron, Cayden Boozer not buying into Duke basketball hype ahead of UNC rematch

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Cameron and Cayden Boozer. After wrapping up their high school careers they arrived with the Duke basketball program with championship expectations on their shoulders, but that’s nothing new to them.

The brothers have won at every level of basketball and are doing it again with the Blue Devils, currently holding the No. 1 ranking in the country and having the inside track to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, the one thing they have yet to do is beat North Carolina and they will have a chance for revenge on Saturday night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium during the regular season finale.

Yet neither one of them is looking at this game like it’s the final box to check on an incredible regular season, they are taking it in stride like everything else this year.

“We’re playing for something much more than just Saturday,” Cameron Boozer told Ball Durham in an exclusive interview as the brothers were promoting their partnership with The Facebook Stakeout, hosting a two-hour digital chat with Blue Devil fans about its game with the Tar Heels.

“We’re trying to build something special. We’re trying to go on a run, a deep run in March, and I think Saturday is a steppingstone to where we want to get to,” he added.

Duke dropped its first conference game of the year to the Tar Heels on a crushing 3-pointer in the final seconds but has rattled off seven consecutive victories since and won the outright ACC regular season championship.

“Every game we played the last couple games we’ve gotten better, we built, we’ve gotten more connected, more stronger, and I think Saturday’s the opportunity to do that.”

The hype around Duke is always at an extreme high but the noise got louder after the Blue Devils topped then No. 1 Michigan in Washington D.C. in mid-February and became the main focus around the National Championship conversation.

Despite all the team’s success, the players are still blocking out the noise.

“All that matters is what people in the locker room think and we all know that we’re a really good team and we have National Championship aspirations,” Cayden Boozer explained.

“So, we’re focused on being better each and every day and if people like us, that’s great, and people who don’t it really doesn’t matter because at the end of the day we all believe in the team that we are.”

A win against North Carolina would surpass the regular season win total from last year’s Final Four team and avoid the first sweep by the Tar Heels since the 2023-24 season.

“From our team, we understand how good we are and that’s never really changed depending on who we beat,” Cayden Boozer said.

The Boozer’s partnership with The Facebook Stakeout allowed one fan to win a coveted ticket to the game on Saturday and demonstrated how Facebook gives the full fan experience to its users.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are hoping to get the full experience of being a Duke basketball player with a home win over North Carolina, even though they are still focused on the main goal of winning a National Championship.