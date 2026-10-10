Cameron Boozer was a mismatch for Caleb Wilson in their NBA preseason matchup

Cameron Boozer has been phenomenal for the Memphis Grizzlies through three preseason games, quickly quieting the naysayers and the doubters who worried about his ability to translate to the next level. Those folks are already eating their words about the former Duke star three games into the preseason.

On Friday night, Boozer went head-to-head with his North Carolina nemesis, Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls. The two will forever be linked together thanks to their Tobacco Road proximity and the fact that Boozer was the No. 3 pick and Wilson the No. 4.

At least for one night, the matchup between the two was a total mismatch.

Wilson went on to put up solid overall stats, but almost all of his production came in the second half after Boozer went to the bench for good. Boozer played 12 minutes in the first half before the Grizzlies rested their starters for the final 24 minutes. The head-to-head matchup wasn't even close:

Cam Boozer vs Caleb Wilson in the first half



Boozer Wilson

10 PTS 1 PTS

4 REB 3 REB

3 AST 0 AST

3/5 FG 0/2 FG

+17 in 12 MIN -22 in 16 MIN pic.twitter.com/n2Xw2ohrXK — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) October 10, 2026

Cameron Boozer unsurprisingly outplayed Caleb Wilson in their head-to-head matchup

Through three preseason games, Boozer already looks like a star. His per-30-minute averages are 21.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 57% shooting from the floor.

Boozer already looks like an NBA star. Not just a quality pro, but a legitimate star. There's a reason he's the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year.

He's already added a bit to his bag, and he looks to have slimmed down a bit from where he was at Duke last year. He's a difficult matchup for anyone because he always seems to have the right answer to what is being thrown at him.

If you throw a smaller player at him, he's going to bully you. If you put a bigger player on him, he's going to beat them off the dribble with his quickness, or he's going to knock down a three-pointer if they play a bit off him.

And the concerns about his athleticism were completely overblown. He looks pretty athletic to me, no?

Cameron Boozer slams it through contact 💥



Grizzlies/Bulls is LIVE in preseason action on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/0bIpu1NBwG — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2026

Boozer should've been the No.1 pick. As good as AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are, Boozer is the guy who impacts winning the most, and a few years down the road, everyone is going to wonder what happened in the pre-draft process for him to slip to No. 3.

Heck, that question is already starting to spread around the NBA after Boozer's dominant start to the preseason.