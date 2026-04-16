Cameron Boozer's reaction to his brother's Duke return has fans going crazy

Surely not, right?

Like....there's no real way that Cameron Boozer, the National Player of the Year and projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, would actually return to Duke for his sophomore season, right?

...right?

Getting your hopes up for that is probably silly. He's almost certainly going to turn pro. As he should, honestly.

But if we know anything about Cameron Boozer, it's that he's a winner. And Duke's loss in the Elite Eight to UConn left a foul taste in his mouth.

His twin brother, Cayden, announced his decision to return to Duke for his sophomore season on Thursday. Cameron's reaction on Instagram caused quite the stir among Duke fans:

Cameron Boozer on Instagram reacting to Cayden returning pic.twitter.com/5fBxg7wofF — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) April 16, 2026

Could Cameron Boozer really be considering running it back with Duke?

Again, it seems silly to even think it's a possibility, but what's the offseason for if not dreaming up the best-case scenarios?

Imagine a world in which Boozer returned for his sophomore season, running it back with his twin brother to try to right the wrong of this year's NCAA Tournament loss. Pretty much regardless of whatever else Jon Scheyer adds in the Transfer Portal, Duke would be the no-doubt preseason No. 1 team in college basketball.

Think about how good he was as a freshman, and imagine how much better he would be with a season of college hoops under his belt. The world is not prepared for it.

Smart money remains on Cameron Boozer declaring for the NBA Draft after a fantastic and historic freshman season.

But maybe, just maybe, the door isn't fully closed on him playing one more season with his brother before moving on to the next level. It's not like money is a big factor for the sons of Carlos Boozer, who made over $140 million in NBA contracts during his playing career.

It's unlikely, but for one day, we can dream.