Cameron Boozer's NBA comparisons point to a high floor with superstar upside

Opinions may vary on who the best prospect is in the 2026 NBA Draft, but the consensus among draft experts, even those who aren't huge fans of Cameron Boozer's upside, is that the superstar from Duke is the surest bet in the class to become an impactful NBA player.

And if you don't think there's upside for a kid who just dominated college basketball at 18-years-old, then you're kidding yourself.

It might be silly to give a "ceiling" to Boozer. He's already so refined as a prospect, but there's more room for growth. With his feel for the game and outside shooting continuing to blossom, his upside might be higher than anyone is willing to admit right now.

Regardless of where you feel his ceiling is, Boozer's floor is higher than any prospect in this class. Nobody in this draft is a better basketball player right now than Boozer. He was the runaway National Player of the Year for a reason and has consistently beaten all of his peers at every single level.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney wrote an article on Tuesday detailing the high and low-end draft comps for all the lottery prospects. For Boozer, his low end is what catches your eye. Per Sweeney, Boozer's high-end is Kevin Love and the low-end is Al Horford. There's not much of a discernible difference between those two outcomes, which is what makes Boozer so intriguing.

Kevin Sweeney says Cameron Boozer's 'floor' might be 5-time NBA All-Star Al Hoford

If your floor is a guy who made five All-Star teams and was a major piece of the puzzle on a team that won a title, it's tough not to pull the trigger on that as your No. 1 pick. If that's the worst outcome? Perhaps the Wizards should go ahead and turn in his draft card to Adam Silver.

The high-end of Kevin Love doesn't get the juices pumping as much as the high end for AJ Dybantsa (Tracy McGrady) or Darryn Peterson (Devin Booker), but Love and/or Horford certainly trumps the low-end outcomes for the two prospects who have frequently been mocked ahead of Boozer.

For Dybantsa, that's RJ Barrett, and for Peterson, that's Bradley Beal, according to Sweeney. Both of those are good players, too, but neither has proven they can be part of title-contending teams like both Love and Horford have throughout their careers.

Love feels like a really good outcome for Boozer, but not quite his ceiling. Maybe that's blasphemous to say, considering Love at the peak of his powers was putting up 26 and 13 in Minnesota, but I'm a lot more inclined to believe than others that Boozer can be the best player on an NBA Championship team. Love was a perfect No. 2 or No. 3 option during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Boozer can be more than that.

Perhaps a Love/Nikola Jokic hybrid would be a better comp. He doesn't quite have Jokic's size, but he has a similar feel for the game.