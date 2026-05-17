Cameron Boozer's most underrated skill might hold the keys to NBA superstardom

Five years from now, we might all look back and laugh at the discourse around Duke superstar Cameron Boozer. It also might seem ridiculous in retrospect that Boozer wasn't the slam dunk No. 1 overall pick.

Not only was Boozer the runaway National Player of the Year in leading the Blue Devils to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but he had one of the best freshman seasons in college basketball history. That's not to mention that he's also one of the youngest players in this class.

Oh, and he just happens to have beaten and outperformed all of his counterparts in this class every time he's gone against them.

But because draftniks love to fall in love with metrics, Boozer sits at No. 3 in most mock drafts, with some even willing to make the argument that UNC's Caleb Wilson should jump him and send him further down the board.

When discussing Boozer's skill set, most try to limit it to a bullyball approach in the post, but his most underrated skill is consistently ignored, and it's the one that could lead to him being a superstar at the NBA level.

Cameron Boozer's three-point shooting isn't talked about enough in the pre-draft process

As an 18-year-old forward, the fact that Boozer is as advanced as he is as a three-point shooter doesn't get enough praise. He knocked 39.1% from deep as a freshman at Duke, and it wasn't on low volume. He shot three and a half three-point attempts per game, firing off 138 treys for the season.

His shot-making prowess was on full display at the NBA Combine last week in Chicago. He hit 19-of-25 attempts in the spot-up three-point drill, and then hit 18-of-30 in the dribble pull-up segment.

His release might be a little slow, but the shot is so fundamentally sound, it's hard not to believe that it'll translate in the NBA. If he can shoot around 40% at the next level, it's really hard not to see Boozer becoming a superstar. There are just too many other elite traits to his game.

That's why some in the media are beginning to take him a lot more seriously in the top-pick discussion. The decision by the Washington Wizards is not as cut and dry as many seem to believe.