Cameron Boozer's Grizzlies may have a Ja Morant problem they can't solve

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the midst of a total franchise reset. Last offseason, they traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, the first signal that they were preparing to blow it up. That became obvious at the trade deadline when they shipped Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah.

All that is left is former franchise cornerstone Ja Morant, the 2020 Rookie of the Year and 2022 2nd Team All-NBA performer. But lost in his off-court drama has been a noticeable statistical decline that has tanked his value across the league.

The Grizzlies want to trade Morant and fully commit themselves to a future with Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 pick in the 2026 draft, as the face of the franchise. There's only one problem with that.

There doesn't appear to be any takers for Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies Front Office is struggling immensely to find a team willing to trade for Ja Morant, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/H7i6y29Djd — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 27, 2026

Cameron Boozer could be set to deal with an awkward situation in Memphis

You have to believe the Grizzlies are going to do everything they can to get this situation resolved before Training Camp opens in late September, but if they don't, Boozer and the rest of his Memphis teammates could be in for some awkwardness next season.

Morant knows he's on the trade block and that the team that he was once the face of is trying everything in its power to trade him.

Morant also knows that Boozer is being brought in to replace him as the cornerstone of the franchise.

The Grizzlies are ready to move into a new era with Boozer as the centerpiece. With Purdue's Zach Edey next to him inside, Memphis immediately has a frontcourt that will provide a whole lot of problems for teams in the league.

Morant would actually be a nice fit alongside Boozer. They could play well together. But you can't blame the Grizzlies for wanting to wash their hands of the Morant era with all the drama that has come with it over the last few seasons.

That's especially true when you factor in his rash of recent injuries and how the off-court issues have seriously affected his play on the court. His numbers have tanked in a time when they should be peaking. Morant is still only 26 years old and should just now be entering his prime.

Instead, he looks like a player on the decline. Once seen as a superstar with MVP potential, Morant is now a player the Grizzlies might have to attach serious assets to just to move him.

It depends on how desperate they are to turn the page. As we move closer to the start of Training Camp in the coming months, that desperation will only get bigger.