While the top three of the NBA Draft back in June ultimately went exactly as was the consensus, there was a non-silent minority who believed Cameron Boozer should have been the No. 1 pick and was the obvious best player in the class.

That minority wasn't just Duke fans.

And on Monday night, the Washington Wizards, which took BYU's AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick, got to see Boozer up close and personal for the first time as a pro.

In a battle of top three picks, Boozer got the better of Dybantsa, scoring more points, grabbing more rebounds, and dishing more assists as the Grizzlies took down the Wizards 136-120 in Memphis. The Grizzlies improved to 10-4 on the season while the Wizards, even with the star power of Trae Young and Anthony Davis, fell to 4-11.

Cameron Boozer had a monster night in the Grizzlies' win over the Wizards

The former Duke star put up 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists while knocking down 7-of-13 attempts from three-point range. It was a career high in points and made threes for Boozer.

Dybantsa had a solid game as well, going for 21-5-3 in the loss.

Cameron Boozer career-high vs Wizards:



29 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST | 10/21 FG | 7/13 3FG pic.twitter.com/aQ2hFQrzkm — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 17, 2026

Boozer is still figuring things out in the NBA. That's the scary part. He's having a major impact on the Grizzlies despite the fact that he's still shooting a shade under 40% from the field and just 32% from three. His 87.5% from the free-throw line points to those shooting percentages going up soon.

Even without that, he's averaging 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He's having the exact impact on winning that was expected, except the Grizzlies are even further ahead of schedule than anyone would have imagined.

We mentioned during the summer that it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Grizzlies push for a play-in spot during Boozer's rookie season, but they're far beyond that at this point. At 10-4, they are tied for 4th in the Western Conference and only two games behind the Spurs and Lakers for first place.

Keeping that pace for a full season will be difficult for a young team. They'll probably hit the wall at some point this year. That's to be expected, but Memphis is playing like a playoff team at least a year earlier than anyone really expected.

On Monday night, Boozer had his first chance to go head-to-head with Dybantsa. While one matchup doesn't prove anything, it sure had to be satisfying for him to outplay the No. 1 pick and lead his team to the win.