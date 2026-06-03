Cameron Boozer must take a page out of the Shane Battier playbook to have NBA success

It is only a matter of time before we all find out what NBA team Cameron Boozer will play for. The former Duke star went one-and-done out of Durham. He is expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. While much has been made about what the Washington Wizards will do at No. 1 and the Utah Jazz at No. 2, could Boozer be walking in Memphis at No. 3? He might be the pick...

In Adam Finkelstein's latest for CBS Sports, he touched on Boozer's athleticism and former North Carolina star Caleb Wilson's upside as potential fits for the Memphis Grizzlies picking at No. 3. With BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson presumably off the board, Memphis will have a difficult choice to make in setting the stage for the next era of its franchise. Is it Boozer or Wilson?

If the Grizzlies were to make Boozer their No. 3 overall pick, it would serve him to take a page out of one of his father's former Duke teammate's playbook. That would be Blue Devils legend Shane Battier. Coming out in 2001, Battier was a national champion and National College Player of the Year. While he did play in the NBA for 13 seasons, Battier knew he had to pivot and embrace a new role.

Because Boozer's athleticism is being questioned, he must lean into basketball-savvy like Battier did.

Shane Battier is the perfect role model for Cameron Boozer in the NBA

Even if Boozer is being compared to Kevin Love and Domantas Sabonis by ESPN at the next level, they are all sons of former NBA players. Because their fathers knew what it took to have varying levels of staying power in the league, it has served Love and Sabonis so far in their careers. One would think Carlos Boozer's great run as a pro would do the same for one of his twins. What should Boozer do?

Anytime you read up about The Boozer Twins, two things always jump off the page. They have won at a prolifically high level all their lives. Their basketball intelligence is also off the charts. As Boozer grows into his body, he should hone in on distribution. This was arguably Battier's greatest strength as a pro out on the wing. He was able to win a pair of NBA Finals late in his career with the Miami Heat.

Read more: CBS has Duke in a tier of its own in way-too-early ACC basketball power rankings

Look. Boozer developing into a glorified role player at the next level as a No. 3 overall pick cannot be sitting well with anyone. That being said, winning does tend to follow him. When you are a winning player, good teams will find you. The only problem with this logic is the Grizzlies are one of only a handful of teams to have never played in the NBA Finals. Time is not on their side, but it is what it is.

Overall, Boozer has to lean into the idea that he may not be able to be a bull in a china shop like his father was for years during his great NBA career down low. While everybody wants what is best for him, Battier's skill set is not that far off from what Boozer could do at the next level. It has been over a decade since Battier last played in the NBA, but he is still held in high regard because of his makeup.

Boozer can be markedly better than Battier ever was, but he is an example of how to raise one's floor.