Cameron Boozer just proved to every NBA scout how tough of a competitor he really is

With Cameron Boozer's freshman season at Duke having come to an end last weekend at the hands of the UConn Huskies, it seems like a forgone conclusion that this will be the end of the line for him in Durham as well. Boozer is a projected lottery pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. Although he could still play with his twin brother Cayden, the NBA beckons. He may be tough enough to turn pro.

This is illustrated by Boozer revealing he suffered a couple of fractures to the eye in the UConn game.

Cam Boozer said he has a couple of "fractures" after he took a shot to his eye in the UConn game. "I decided to forego surgery." — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) April 5, 2026

Boozer relayed the following message ESPN's Myron Medcalf: "I have a couple of fractures, but I'm all good." This was not the first black eye Boozer suffered this past season, but it is the one he will be remembered for. Duke blew it down the stretch vs. UConn in the Elite Eight. The Huskies are going to be taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the national title bout on Monday night over in Indianapolis.

The AP National Player of the Year may have a flawed game, but his toughness should guide him on.

Cameron Boozer suffered multiple orbital fractures when facing UConn

When we think about what Boozer meant to this year's Duke team, we will remember a player who was asked to carry the lion's share of scoring at times. He was often seen as the sparkplug for the Blue Devils' offensive game, especially when Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba II suffered injuries late in the season. In the end, for as many big plays and he and his brother made, the UConn loss will linger.

As Boozer likely embarks on a promising NBA career, we have to wonder if his game could have been more refined with even one more season playing for Jon Scheyer in Durham. Boozer has the frame, the physicality, and the NBA pedigree from his father Carlos to be ready for whatever comes next. While it remains to be seen what team he ends up going to, Boozer playing through pain will resonate.

Overall, we have to appreciate what Boozer did this past season, assuming we do not get another one out of him at Duke. His game may rely more on brute strength than that of 2024-25 stars like Cooper Flagg, and definitely Kon Knueppel. Right now, Boozer has to mentally prepare himself for what will likely be a challenging situation in the first stop of his NBA career. It is par for the course in any draft.

For now, the fact he played through some serious pain and vision problems proves how tough he is.