Cameron Boozer flashes improved aspect of game that will have Duke opponents worried

Cameron Boozer is entering the Duke basketball program as one of the best players in the country and there are major shoes for him to fill following the departure of Cooper Flagg.

However, while the two players had large expectations on their shoulders before taking the court with the Blue Devils, Boozer is known much more of a bully in the paint compared to the versatility of Flagg.

Yet that is not stopping the son of the Duke legend from expanding his game and showing off his improved 3-point shot.

Cameron Boozer was spotlighted during the first week of offseason workouts for the Blue Devils as players arrived on campus with a brief highlight package on the team’s social media accounts.

During the high school showcase season, Boozer tried to flash his 3-point shooting but struggled in the McDonald’s All-American Game before responding by hitting 2-of-4 attempts in the Nike Hoop Summit.

It’s a facet of his game that he is not only looking to improve in college but also needed to thrive in the NBA as he is a projected top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

While a 3-point shot from Cameron Boozer would be an added bonus for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, it doesn’t seem necessary that he needs to be an efficient shooter from beyond the arc with players like Darren Harris, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, and Nikolas Khamenia on the roster.

Duke will also boast Cayden Boozer, the twin brother of Cameron, on the team this year as he tries to make an immediate impact in the backcourt alongside of Caleb Foster.

Boozer is a two-time winner of the Gatorade National Player of the Year, winning during the 2022-23 season as a sophomore as well as in 2024-25 as a senior. Cooper Flagg won the award in the 2023-24 season.