Cameron and Cayden Boozer announce commitment to Duke
By Hugh Straine
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the #2 and #21 respective overall recruits in the class of 2025 at the 247sports Composite, have officially announced their commitments to Duke over social media. Their decision was between the Blue Devils and Miami.
The duo will follow their father, Carlos, who won the 2001 National Championship with the Blue Devils before being drafted 35th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2002 NBA Draft.
Cameron and Cayden are the first commits for Duke in the 2025 class.
In his junior season at Columbus high school in Miami, Florida, Cameron averaged 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 62% from the field.
Per Adam Finkelstein of 247sports, "Boozer is the surest thing in high school basketball. No one can match his resume of winning or is better suited to help impact winning from day one as a college freshman. He has an extremely versatile and mature two-way floor game."
The 6' 9" 235-pound power forward was awarded the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year Award and was named the 2023 and 2024 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Basketball. Cameron also averaged 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds at the 17U EYBL circuit, leading in both categories.
Cayden is a 6' 4" 205-pound point guard, becoming a much needed backcourt get for the Blue Devils for the 2025 season.
Per Finkelstein, "Boozer is an elite guard with terrific size and an extremely advanced ability to read and think the game. He has very advanced instincts and feel for the game. He sees the floor, feeds the post, dictates his own pace, and almost never gets sped-up."
Cayden averaged 12 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field through his junior campaign at Columbus. He led the U17 World Cup last summer averaging 6.4 assists per game in just eighteen minutes played on average. Cayden's been regarded as one of the best passers in his class for the last couple of seasons through his high school and EYBL career.
Duke is starting off its 2025 recruiting class with two extremely polished prospects that will probably both start from day one. With these two pledges, Jon Scheyer and the rest of the coaching staff hopes this kickstarts some momentum across the rest of the recruiting trail.