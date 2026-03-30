Caleb Wilson goes full little bro by trolling Duke after loss to UConn

I suppose it's hard to blame North Carolina fans and players for celebrating Duke's downfall.

They certainly haven't had much to celebrate for their own school in recent years.

In the aftermath of Duke's epic collapse down the stretch, which culminated with an inexplicable late turnover and a 35-foot dagger three-pointer by UConn's Braylon Mullins that sent the Blue Devils packing, the UNC star freshman couldn't help but take a moment to try and troll Duke with a "Go Huskies" comment on an Instagram post made by teammate Seth Trimble:

Caleb Wilson just commented “go huskies” on Seth Trimble new ig post 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mpvUXBhmY6 — TarHeelTyler (@TarHeelMBB) March 30, 2026

North Carolina celebrating a Duke collapse after one of their own is rich

Again, you have to take the small wins where you can get them, I suppose. Because this is the fourth consecutive season that Duke has advanced further in the NCAA Tournament than North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have no room to talk about an NCAA Tournament collapse. UNC blew a 19-point second-half lead against 11-seeded VCU in the first round of March Madness, in what proved to be the final nail in the coffin of head coach Hubert Davis.

While Duke's loss was frustrating and caused some victory laps by rivals, it would probably be best if UNC fans and players just stayed quiet after how embarrassing their end of the season was.

Duke has made the Elite Eight in each of the last three seasons. North Carolina hasn't made an Elite Eight in four years. They've only advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament once in the last four seasons.

All is fair in love and war when it comes to the Duke-UNC rivalry, and I'm sure Blue Devils fans would have been ready to troll North Carolina if the Tar Heels had been knocked out like that yesterday, even if UNC had advanced further than Duke in the Big Dance.

Though it's been so long since that has happened, it would be difficult to know for sure.