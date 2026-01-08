Caleb Foster is turning into the player everybody expected on Duke basketball team

There were many questions surrounding the Duke basketball team entering the season but none greater than the concerns in the backcourt, specifically revolving around Caleb Foster.

After his struggles during his sophomore season, would Foster be able to step up and be a lead guard this year with a very young roster?

It was a common question on everybody’s mind entering and exiting each game and the answers varied based on his performance.

However, those questions and concerns have got much quieter over the last two weeks as the junior is developing into the guard Duke basketball fans hoped he would be before their very eyes, and it was punctuated with his performance against Louisville on Tuesday night.

Foster shined in the comeback win by the Blue Devils, finishing with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Typically, Foster has been a force offensively with his 3-point shooting, making 44-percent of his attempts entering Tuesday’s game, but on this night he did it with his aggressiveness.

The Duke leader was playing downhill and finishing around the rim. Louisville could not stay in front of him, and he took full advantage. Foster scored 16 points in the second half, only missing one shot from the field.

He, Cameron Boozer, and Isaiah Evans helped turnaround a 12-point first half deficit and nine-point halftime margin into an 11-point win, creating one of the best victories of the season for the Blue Devils.

“It's been an interesting ride,” Jon Scheyr said about Caleb Foster’s journey at Duke after the game. “I just hope he's celebrated, because this kind of ride doesn't happen anymore in college. And it hasn't gone smoothly, or the best, all the time. There's been some really great moments still, though. And I think for him, he believes, and I believe, the best is yet to come.”

Foster is averaging career-highs in nearly every statistical category this season and has elevated his play in the opening three games of ACC action, posting 15.0 points per game on 53.2-percent shooting.

“Whatever the team needs, I'm willing to do,” Foster explained. “Just had to go out there to compete and to win.”

Duke will be looking for the continued standout play from Caleb Foster as the season progresses and the Blue Devils look to maintain its status as a National Championship contender.