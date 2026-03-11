Caleb Foster sent a passionate message to his Duke teammates that should give fans hope

Caleb Foster's injury was officially announced as a fracture in his right foot, something that he has already received surgery for and is rehabbing just days after he went down against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With the ACC Tournament tipping off and the Duke Blue Devils just a day away from the start of their postseason, his absence is undeniably felt.

However, in a message to his teammates and the Cameron Crazies, Foster made sure that there was still hope, even if he would be sidelined for March Madness.

"I’m gonna be back, I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll be back," Foster told the team and staff, according to head coach Jon Scheyer.

Caleb Foster already pointing at return to Duke

Whether that means Foster will be available by the time that Duke is (hopefully) in the Final Four in just under a month (unlikely), or if he's saying that he will return for a fourth season with the Blue Devils, fans should be enthralled by his dedication to the Brotherhood.

Foster is the most tenured Blue Devil in Scheyer's starting lineup as the only junior in the group, joined by sophomores Patrick Ngongba II (who is also out for the ACC Tournament but likely to return for the Big Dance) and Isaiah Evans.

Now, with Foster and Ngongba riding the bench for at least a week or so, senior center Maliq Brown is set to bring that postseason experience to the starting five, and freshman point guard Cayden Boozer is set to run the backcourt.

Caleb Foster has told the team and staff:



“I’m gonna be back, I’ll do whatever it takes. I’ll be back”



(Per Jon Scheyer) pic.twitter.com/2gqcxE7psP — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) March 10, 2026

While Foster's absence hurts the team, there's no denying that it isn't the end of the road for the Blue Devils' season. His 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, all career highs, are a consistent addition to Duke's performances.

However, starters like Cameron Boozer, the star freshman of the season, have actually led the Blue Devils in most statistical columns.

At 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12, the Blue Devils will tip off their postseason with their first game of the ACC Tournament against the winner of the second-round matchup between Florida State and Cal.