Brandon Ingram facing major backlash after letting his frustrations get the best of him

Former Duke Blue Devil and current Toronto Raptor Brandon Ingram is making headlines in the media, but not necessarily for the best reasons. Ingram is taking some heat after throwing a water bottle late in the Raptors' 130-120 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on November 8th, and the water bottle hit and exploded all over a team employee. Ingram seemed to let his frustrations get the best of him and didn't seem too apologetic after the Raptors' employee was splattered, along with Raptors star Scottie Barnes. Fans are letting the former Blue Devil have it after he didn't seem to care very much, as the employee proceeded to clean up the mess that Ingram made.

Fans are grilling Brandon Ingram after frustrations arise in Raptors' loss to 76ers

The Raptors received a delay of game call late in their 130-120 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on November 8th, and a Raptors team employee caught some shade that he probably didn't deserve.

It certainly isn't a great look for Ingram, as he wasn't very apologetic after soaking the team employee. After the incident, fans took to social media to let Ingram have it.

Brandon Ingram’s Instagram is getting flooded with comments about how terrible a person is for throwing a water bottle. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/erZ4Qhw5TH — TRUE SPORTS MEDIA (@TRUESPORTSMA) November 9, 2025

Bro grow tf up. Brandon Ingram go pick up your mess and quit acting like a baby. I understand getting frustrated and making a mistake, but don’t sit there like nothing happened. As a grown man, I would be so embarrassed.



pic.twitter.com/V6O91ku7ob — Bullish Ball (@BullishBall) November 9, 2025

I hope Brandon Ingram apologized to this team employee.



pic.twitter.com/sUf0MJFEyn — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 9, 2025

Definitely not a great look for one of Toronto's key players.

brandon ingram need to be suspended for that. so disrespectful — nic (@SlowSTNic) November 9, 2025

Meet Brandon Ingram, an overpaid athlete who barely plays and throws bottles on the ground when mad.



A real man-child. He doesn’t apologize and just stands there when middle-class workers have to clean his mess.



This is lame.



pic.twitter.com/5nivWZ1n9V — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲 (@AnthonyHotBread) November 10, 2025

The loss to Philadelphia snapped a four-game win streak the Raptors had going, but Ingram put together a solid outing. In 37 minutes, the 28-year-old went for 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 7-of-17 (41.2%) shooting from the field and 7-of-7 (100%) shooting from the free throw line. However, a clip like that is assuredly not the way Ingram wanted to end his night.

Ingram was dealt to the Raptors at last season's trade deadline after spending the last six seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors' front office proved their long-term investment in the wing, as Ingram was signed to a three-year, $120 million extension with the franchise after being traded.

On the season, Ingram is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 51.0% shooting from the floor. He certainly let his emotions get the best of him here, and fans are letting him know.