Brad Underwood urges Cooper Flagg to return to Duke basketball for sophomore season

The idea that Cooper Flagg will return to the Duke basketball team for a sophomore season is insane.

He’s nearly the guaranteed No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and while he might very much enjoy his lifestyle in Durham, a player isn’t going turn down being the face of a franchise.

However, everyone wants to get their opinion in about Flagg’s decision before it is too late and that includes Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after he watched the Blue Devils put a whooping on his team on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, 110-67.

“Sure, not even close,” Underwood said what asked if Flagg was the best player in the country.

“I hope he stays in school. If I’m the NCAA or the ACC, I’m figuring an NIL deal to keep that dude in school.”

Flagg didn’t have a vintage performance that he has become accustomed to during his steller freshman season, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds as he brought the sold-out crowd to its feet multiple times in the second half, but his overall game was still impressive enough to shine in New York City.

“He’s everything that’s right about our games,” Underwood continued. “College basketball is in a great place…I hope he stays. He’d be great. He could probably make more here than he could in the NBA.”

While Underwood was being kind, it’s nearly impossible for Flagg to earn more at Duke next season than he would in the NBA. Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a 4-year, $57 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks that gave him $25.7 million guaranteed.

He’d also be a year further away from being able to sign his second NBA contract, which would be a much more lucrative deal if he develops into the player that many are anticipating.

According to On3.com, his current NIL valuation is $4.3 million and has deals with Gatorade and New Balance.

“He’s just an 18-year-old kid. Go have fun. Chase a girl. I mean, just enjoy the opportunity. I mean, I get the whole thing, that [NBA salary] is slotted, he’s going make what he is,” Underwood said.

“And I’m speaking just completely randomly. I don’t know the kid or the family but gosh darn....He’s really good. I don’t want to play against him anymore, but I just think he’s really good, and now we have NIL. He could really build a heck of a brand.”

Cooper Flagg will try and continue to forge his legacy at Duke with the Blue Devils poised to make a deep run in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.