Boozer twins may not commit on originally set date
By Hugh Straine
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twins and respective #2 and #21 recruits in the 2025 class at 247sports.com, are set to announce their college decision between Duke and Miami tomorrow. It's been an extremely confusing recruiting process following the two highly touted prospects, but one insider thinks that this recruitment may go on longer than originally anticipated.
Travis Branham of 247sports released a piece on the perplexing recruitment process of the twins and how the two are ultimately set to make a decision between the Blue Devils and Hurricanes shortly. But, he thinks this process could push past the original set date.
Per Branham, "First, it was reported that the Boozers will announce their college decision on Thursday, Oct 10. While that fits the general timeframe of an expected decision, I believe this recruitment goes beyond tomorrow. Would it surprise me if they did commit on Thursday? No. However, I have yet to verify the reports of an Oct. 10 commitment date and my sources believe this will go longer."
Branham didn't go into detail on what these sources were saying or why this recruitment could be pushed back further than it was originally thought, but it looks like as if the Boozers don't have a decision and may need more time to decide which school they will play at, and it's not even confirmed the two will commit to the same place, although it's expected.
Branham later said how it doesn't seem like there's a true frontrunner right now and it looks like a true toss-up.
"By all accounts, this recruitment has been a toss-up for the last three to four weeks. Miami entered as the leader but I believe Duke has closed the gap and I am not willing to classify either Duke or Miami as a heavy favorite right now."
Duke fans are patiently waiting to hear the ultimate decision of the twins and if they'll suit up for Jon Scheyer next season. Still without a commit in the 2025 class, the Duke coaching staff is certainly vying for the services of the twins.