The #2 Duke Blue Devils went on the road Saturday night to take on the Boston College Eagles in Conte Forum Arena.

Boston College started the game off very strong and gave Duke a tough fight, but then Duke started to get it together early on in the 1st half. Duke was lead by Freshman Star Cooper Flagg who has been a sensation to this young team early on in the season.

Duke lead by 6 at halftime 40-34 which was closer than we all expected to be, but going on the road and playing in tough environments is hard no matter the circumstances or the team.

After halftime Duke went on a run and ended up outscoring Boston College 48-29 compared to the first half where it was only 40-34 so that is a big point difference.

Duke's leading scorers for the game were Cooper Flagg who ended up with 28 Points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The second leading scorer was Tyrese Proctor who had 20 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

This Duke team has a lot of depth off the bench which is a key part to being successful when it comes to conference play and along with March Madness. Not having the presence of Maliq Brown is key and having other players step up off the bench is key in his absence until he returns.

Duke's next game will be Saturday January 25th at 4:30 in LJVM Coliseum as they take on Wake Forest, another big road test for the Blue Devils looking to keep the success and momentum going.