Blockbuster NBA trade idea could send Cameron Boozer to unexpected destination

The consensus surrounding Cameron Boozer heading into the NBA Draft in two weeks remains that he will be a Top 3 pick. While some have been banging the drum for him as a candidate at No. 1 overall to the Washington Wizards, the most likely landing spot for the former Duke superstar has remained the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 3.

But with the draft fast approaching, there are a couple of potential blockbuster moves around the league that could threaten to change everything in the lottery. The biggest potential move would see the Milwaukee Bucks move Giannis Antetokounmpo, but another move could have a direct impact on Boozer and the top of the draft.

His prospective teammate in Memphis, Ja Morant, seems likely to have played his last game in Memphis.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes wrote about five potential trade packages for Morant in a recent article, one of which would have a direct impact on Boozer's NBA landing spot.

Cameron Boozer could wind up in Chicago if this blockbuster trade happened

Hughes' projected trade would work out like this:

Bulls Receive: Ja Morant, No. 3 overall pick

Grizzlies Receive: Patrick Williams, Jalen Smith, Rob Dillingham, No. 4 overall pick

So it would be a multi-player trade that included a No. 3 for No. 4 swap. That pick swap would effectively be trading Duke's Cameron Boozer for UNC's Caleb Wilson, as both have frequently been mocked at those spots throughout the pre-draft process.

It would be an interesting move, and allow for Boozer and Morant to end up as teammates after all, just in a different city.

It would be a curious move for Chicago, however, as the Bulls appear to finally be ready for a full-fledged rebuild. Taking on Morant's contract - two years and $87 million - could be a heavy price to pay, especially considering Morant's athletic decline.

Perhaps that would be a price the Bulls would be willing to pay, however, to move up and gain Boozer, who could be the biggest beacon of hope for the franchise since Derrick Rose.

This trade will come down to how the Bulls view Boozer and Wilson. If they think Boozer is a massive step up from Wilson, then taking on two years of Morant would be well worth it, especially if they are in the camp that views the superstar from Duke as the top player in the draft.

The same is true for Memphis, though. Do they think Wilson is close enough to Boozer that they would be willing to move back a slot to get off Morant's contract? There are a lot of variables, and precious little time to sort them out with the draft fast approaching.

The most likely scenario is that Memphis stands pat and takes Boozer, but it's far from a guarantee.